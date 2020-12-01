Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. produces peptides, proteins, antibodies, molecules, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens and infusion pumps to treat endocrine and metabolic diseases. The company’s proprietary formulation technologies consist of XeriSol (TM) and XeriJect(TM). Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.36 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.19. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XERS. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,485,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

