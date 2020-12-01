Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Critical Analysis

Xenonics (OTCMKTS:XNNHQ) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Xenonics has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orion Energy Systems has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

51.5% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Xenonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Orion Energy Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Xenonics and Orion Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenonics N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems 5.26% 20.84% 9.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xenonics and Orion Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus target price of $9.31, indicating a potential downside of 9.76%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than Xenonics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xenonics and Orion Energy Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenonics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $150.84 million 2.10 $12.46 million $0.40 25.80

Orion Energy Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Xenonics.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats Xenonics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xenonics Company Profile

Xenonics Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets portable illumination products and low light viewing systems (night vision) in the United States. It offers NightHunter ONE, a lightweight illumination system, which can be used on vehicles, boats, and helicopters; NightHunter EXT, a lightweight illumination system for mounting on heavy guns and for use on stationary platforms, or vehicles, boats, or helicopters; and NightHunter 3 for handheld use or mounting on light, medium, and heavy machine guns or vehicles. The company also provides SuperVision that allows user to see in the dark with clarity than conventional night vision; SuperVision Video Out to connect the video signal to a computer recording device or monitor for surveillance; SuperVision Tactical Packages for law enforcement professionals; and SuperVision Vehicle Patrol Packages to make law enforcement patrol operations safer. It markets its illumination products under the NightHunter brand and night vision products under the SuperVision brand. The company serves military forces; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; law enforcement, fire, search, and rescue; and commercial markets. Xenonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. The company also offers various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it provides lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly; and through independent sales agencies and distributors, and energy contractors and electrical service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

