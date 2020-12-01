Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $67.36 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

