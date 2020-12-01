Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

WYND has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

WYND opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

