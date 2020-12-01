World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.
WRLD opened at $112.91 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,842.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $760,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
