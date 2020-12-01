World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

WRLD opened at $112.91 on Friday. World Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,842.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock valued at $760,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 145,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.