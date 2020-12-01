Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

