Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 12,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,319,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,898 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,773,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,056,000 after purchasing an additional 911,959 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 597,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,681,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,265,000 after purchasing an additional 511,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after acquiring an additional 289,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Evercore ISI cut Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

