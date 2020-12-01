Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $574,000 Position in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,130 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 35.4% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 253.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 125.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 28,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.43 per share, with a total value of $15,318,893.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.79, for a total value of $964,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,770.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 557,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,933,444 and have sold 43,050 shares valued at $3,802,272.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $141.98.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.15).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOD. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $74.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.