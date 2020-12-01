Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,700 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.11% of Agilysys worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agilysys by 145.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 61.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 60.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $881.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.24. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $42.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.