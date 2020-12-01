Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,900 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,122 shares of company stock worth $1,722,398 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

