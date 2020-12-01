Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,700 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 119.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $60,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

