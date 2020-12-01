Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 10,200 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,188 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

CIM opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.07. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

