Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $76.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.66 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

