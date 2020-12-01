Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $578,000 in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Raymond James cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

HBI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.62. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

