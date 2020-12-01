Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $613,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 86.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 57.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 116.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,578,000 after acquiring an additional 917,722 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $989.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

