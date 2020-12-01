Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 635.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118,605 shares during the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $680.95 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 1,691 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $57,798.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $519,548. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

