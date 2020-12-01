Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $584,000 Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in HNI were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HNI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HNI by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in HNI by 41.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HNI in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in HNI during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in HNI during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.14. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other HNI news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $290,373.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,008 shares of company stock worth $4,265,201 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

