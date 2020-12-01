Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

CLGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

CLGX opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.04.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

