Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In other news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.