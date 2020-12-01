Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $244,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.82). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,236 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.