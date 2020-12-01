Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Atkore International Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $83,081.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,357.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $1,394,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Atkore International Group stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

