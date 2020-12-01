Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

EME stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

