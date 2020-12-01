Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
EME stock opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.
In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $1,209,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.
EMCOR Group Company Profile
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.
Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).
Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.