Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 8,900 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of SpartanNash worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,734 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SpartanNash by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SPTN stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

