VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 976.7% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $60.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 959,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 84,315 shares during the period.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.