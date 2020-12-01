VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Up 1,024.4% in November

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 1,024.4% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

NASDAQ BJK opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $45.07.

