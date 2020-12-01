Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.14.

VNDA stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $667.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.48. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

