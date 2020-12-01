ValuEngine Upgrades Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 515,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 344,092 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

