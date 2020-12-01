ValuEngine Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of TAK opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 647.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 114.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 143.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 206,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $4,194,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $231,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.