ValuEngine Upgrades Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.
Shares of TAK opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.96. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
