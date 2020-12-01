ValuEngine Upgrades Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ABUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $384.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.03. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 975,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

