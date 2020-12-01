US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,555 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 100.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after acquiring an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 253.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,609 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

