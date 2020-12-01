US Bancorp DE Sells 19,516 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,516 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSBC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HSBC by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

