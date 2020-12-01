US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.20% of TCG BDC as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TCG BDC by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TCG BDC by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCG BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

TCG BDC stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.52 million, a P/E ratio of -63.88 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $35.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.53 million. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.1%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

TCG BDC Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

