US Bancorp DE Has $1.01 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 6.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ORIX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ORIX by 30.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 4.2% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in ORIX by 2.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IX opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.