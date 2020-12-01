US Bancorp DE Acquires 314 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $106.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

