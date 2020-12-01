Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPLD. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. Upland Software has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,688,121 shares in the company, valued at $62,578,645.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $266,760.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,964,534.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,230 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,259. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 38.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 34.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 66.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

