Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $724.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.66 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

