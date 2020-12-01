United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Insurance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.42.

UIHC stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. United Insurance has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $12.93.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Insurance by 199.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 375.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 596.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the second quarter worth $119,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

