UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, November 6th. HSBC downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UniCredit from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $10.97 on Friday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

