Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UAA opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

