Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.89.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $275.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.11. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 43,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

