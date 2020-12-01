Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Two Harbors Investment Corp is a Real Estate Investment Trust that focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to investors through dividends and capital appreciation. Two Harbors intends to acquire and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities, focusing on security selection and the relative value of various sectors within the mortgage market. As an investment strategy, the company expects to deploy moderate borrowings through, with respect to Agency RMBS, short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements and, with respect to non-Agency RMBS and residential mortgage loans, private funding sources. It may also finance portions of its portfolio through non-recourse term borrowing facilities and equity financing under the Legacy Loan Program and Term Asset-Backed Securities Lending Facility (TALF), if such financing becomes available. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.62.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.20 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 139.57% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 33.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 318,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 674,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

