TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Update

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TSSI stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.85. TSS has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

