Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $3,650.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,587.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,168.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1,589.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,187.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,013.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $38,861,289 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 10,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

