Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 592.9% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.5 days.

TRRSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

