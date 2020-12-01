Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.14% of Triple-S Management worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTS. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 49.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,752 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 25.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Triple-S Management by 24.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.65. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Triple-S Management Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

