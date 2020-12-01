TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its position in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,044,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,117 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.98% of TRI Pointe Group worth $91,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. FMR LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,695,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,829 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,688,000 after acquiring an additional 645,497 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 559,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TRI Pointe Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.38 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.