Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of TRCY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

