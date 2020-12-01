Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Short Interest Update

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of TRCY opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.44. Tri City Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $20.00.
About Tri City Bankshares
Featured Article: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Tri City Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri City Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.