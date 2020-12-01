Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

