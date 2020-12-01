Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, an increase of 230.1% from the October 31st total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYF opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03.
About Treasury Wine Estates
