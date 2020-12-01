TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TP ICAP plc (OTCMKTS:TULLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 168.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded TP ICAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:TULLF opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. TP ICAP has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes.

