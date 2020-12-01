Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TMRAY opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $49.05.

Separately, Pareto Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through Collection Solutions and Sorting Solutions segments. The Collection Solutions segment produces, sells, and services reverse vending machines and related data management system. It is also involved in picking up, transporting, and processing empty beverage containers on behalf of beverage producers/fillers.

